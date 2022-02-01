Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.73

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.73 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 56.90 ($0.76). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.77), with a volume of 2,888,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.73. The company has a market cap of £302.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,309.14).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

