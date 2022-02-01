Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,547.22

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,547.22 ($20.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,495 ($20.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,505 ($20.23), with a volume of 19,385 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.22. The company has a market capitalization of £880.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,003.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

