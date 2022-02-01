Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as low as C$4.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 782,264 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

