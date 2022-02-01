Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Expands By 50.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EMCF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

