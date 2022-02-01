Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.