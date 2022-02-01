Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.43.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
