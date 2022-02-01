Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Stephens upgraded shares of Affirm from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.35.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,140 shares of company stock worth $4,384,390. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

