Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,372 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

