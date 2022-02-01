Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX):

1/20/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

1/20/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

1/18/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

12/30/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

12/9/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

