Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

