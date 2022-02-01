Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$71.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.98. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$59.24 and a one year high of C$72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

