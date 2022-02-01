Head-To-Head Review: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 6 1 0 1.89 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.90 $170.10 million $1.53 39.84 Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.35 -$74.86 million ($1.19) -0.51

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ucommune International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 104.7%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ucommune International pays out -53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ucommune International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58% Ucommune International -59.43% -23.47% -13.57%

Risk and Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Ucommune International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

