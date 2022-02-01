Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amgen and QIAGEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 5.03 $7.26 billion $9.71 23.39 QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.03 $359.19 million $2.56 19.33

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than QIAGEN. QIAGEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIAGEN has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and QIAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 11 6 0 2.21 QIAGEN 0 4 6 0 2.60

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $232.24, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. QIAGEN has a consensus target price of $53.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given QIAGEN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QIAGEN is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 21.77% 108.67% 15.29% QIAGEN 26.61% 20.71% 10.20%

Summary

Amgen beats QIAGEN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The firm automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

