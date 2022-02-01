Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,490 shares of company stock worth $20,604,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

