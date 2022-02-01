KeyCorp Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Shares of TER opened at $117.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

