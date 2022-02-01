Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $169.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

