Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.07.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

