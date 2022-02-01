Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

