Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.