NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

