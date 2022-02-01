Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.