B. Riley Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $17.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

GENI opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

