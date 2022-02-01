Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

HXL opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.65 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

