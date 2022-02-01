Bank of America Lowers Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

