Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 218,810 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

