Comparing Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bright Scholar Education and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Bright Scholar Education presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 185.62%. Udemy has a consensus target price of $35.10, indicating a potential upside of 116.67%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Udemy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.52 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -13.50 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Udemy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Udemy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

