Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.03

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865.03 ($51.96) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($52.10). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($51.96), with a volume of 5,102 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,865 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,865.03.

About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

