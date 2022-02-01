Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.26. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 21,772 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

