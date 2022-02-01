Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.33. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 4,272 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

