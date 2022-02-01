Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $880.35

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 880.35 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 976.60 ($13.13). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 970.80 ($13.05), with a volume of 431,507 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.04) to GBX 1,045 ($14.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.00) to GBX 1,027 ($13.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.97) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.76).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 887.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 880.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.69.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.