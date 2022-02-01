Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDBU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:XPDBU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

