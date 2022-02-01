Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

