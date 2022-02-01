O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O2Micro International in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for O2Micro International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.12 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

