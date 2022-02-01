Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

