Home Depot’s (HD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $420.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $417.30.

HD stock opened at $366.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

