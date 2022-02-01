Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDF. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

CRDF opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,337,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

