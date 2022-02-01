Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. Monro has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 993.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2,244.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 74,479 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

