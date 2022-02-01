William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $304.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

