Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $435.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

