UBS Group Boosts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 675

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

