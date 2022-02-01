Truist Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFB. Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFB opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

