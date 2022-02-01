MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

