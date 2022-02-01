Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.