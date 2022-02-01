Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

