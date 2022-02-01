Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.34 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

