Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.