ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $234.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ICUI opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

