Contrasting Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reliq Health Technologies and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alps Alpine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies -444.00% -561.76% -320.52% Alps Alpine 0.97% 4.42% 2.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Alps Alpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $1.14 million 131.45 -$9.20 million ($0.06) -13.50 Alps Alpine $6.77 billion 0.33 -$36.06 million $0.68 31.94

Reliq Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alps Alpine beats Reliq Health Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester. The Automotive Infotainment segment engages in the development, manufacturing and sale of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics segment involves in the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. It also provides system development, office works, as well as finance and leasing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.