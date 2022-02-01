Financial Contrast: AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Apyx Medical -34.05% -24.87% -20.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.83%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.29 Apyx Medical $27.71 million 14.25 -$11.90 million ($0.42) -27.38

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats AIT Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

