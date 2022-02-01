Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.15. Lawson Products shares last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 8,053 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $441.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 24.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

