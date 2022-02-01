WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 2,219,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 397,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on WISeKey International in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.